Darnell Mayberry looks back at the Bulls season on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It was his first year on the beat, and he had a unique one in the recent history of the franchise.

Darnell Mayberry watched as the Bulls actively went young in an effort to rebuild during the 2017-2018 campaign. It featured some drama at the beginning, the emergence of a few young stars, but in the end the team missed the playoffs, finishing with a 27-55 record and towards the top of the NBA Lottery.

On Tuesday, Darnell was on Sports Feed to discuss the good and the bad of the season with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also looked ahead to this June's draft along with some discussion on the just started NBA Playoffs.

