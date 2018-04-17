Dolton officer charged after threatening to kill wife, holding her hostage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Investigates

CHICAGO, Ill. -- A south suburban cop was arrested for threatening to kill his wife.

Dolton police officer Jesse Williams, 37, was charged with kidnapping, domestic battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He appeared in bond court Tuesday where a judge ordered him held without bail.

The 37-year-old allegedly took his wife hostage Monday afternoon near on the 1500 block of South Spaulding in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood.

Police reports indicate Officer Williams “battered and threatened to kill a 35-year-old female victim while holding her against her will at gunpoint.”

Sources said at one point, Officer Williams ran out of a house naked and grabbed a gun from his SUV. When Chicago cops confronted him a few minutes later, police said Williams did not put up a fight.

Williams is a 10-year veteran of the Dolton Police Department.

The police chief initially told WGN Investigates he had no previous problems.

The chief later confirmed there was an off-duty incident roughly two months ago in Hammond, Ind.

Police there reportedly found Officer Williams’ car in a ditch in February and suspected he had been drinking. His car was towed but no charges were filed.

Hammond police have not responded to requests for comment about the incident.

Officer Williams received a two-day suspension but he had yet to serve it.

The Dolton police chief said Williams’ gun and badge have been taken.

He’s now on paid administrative leave while Dolton police sort out these new criminal charges.