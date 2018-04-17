× Even after a break, the White Sox bats don’t awake in loss to the Athletics

OAKLAND – There was a tarp on the field before the game and even a few showers during the contest, but, alas, they finally got to play a game.

After sitting in Minneapolis for nearly three days in a blizzard as all but one of a four-game series was wiped out, the White Sox took the field at the Oakland Coliseum Monday night to play a baseball game. Even early in the season, it was a bit of a relief.

Unfortunately, the picked up right where they left off.

After getting shutout last Thursday in Minnesota, the same thing nearly happened to the White Sox, who weren’t able to scratch out a run until the ninth inning. It was way too late as the Athletics opened the game up with three runs in the seventh and eighth inning in an 8-1 victory.

The got six hits on the night as Daniel Mengden threw eight shutout innings before Jose Abreu broke through with a solo homer in the ninth inning – a 422-foot blast to center that was his fourth of the year. Yusmeiro Petit came in and struck out the last two batters to send the White Sox to 4-9 on the season.

Once again, Reynaldo Lopez had a strong outing on the mound over six innings as he struck out ten batters with four walks while allowing two runs. He drops to 0-2 on the season despite the fact that he’s allowed just three earned runs in 19 innings.

Luis Avilan relieved him and caught a bad break when Tim Anderson let a grounder from Jed Lawrie get past him and go to the outfield, allowing two runs to score to make it 4-0. Danny Farquhar came in an enduced a double play from Khris Davis, but Oakland got another run to make it 5-0. The Athletics got three more runs in the eighth on an RBI single by Stephen Piscotty then a two-run hit by Lawrie to push the lead to 8-0.

It wasn’t the best way for the White Sox to return to the field after a long layoff, but at least they got to play.