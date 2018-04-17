Smash-and-grab thieves target West Side GameStop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are looking for a team of smash-and-grab thieves who rammed a stolen vehicle though the entrance of a GameStop store.

The incident happened at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of North Cicero in the city's North Austin neighborhood.

Burglars drove their car through the front of the store, and stole cash and merchandise. The suspects then fled the scene, leaving the stolen car behind.

It is unknown at this time how much merchandise and money was stolen from the store.

No one is in custody.