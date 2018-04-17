× Winter weather at the beginning of Spring wreaks havoc on all of Major League Baseball

CHICAGO – Old Man Winter and Mother Nature have teamed up for a doozy of a Spring so far – and Major League Baseball is paying the price.

Just look at the news conference which Joe Maddon held on Sunday shortly after the Cubs’ third game of the season was postponed due to precipitation and temperatures. The first half of the manager’s comments were all about the weather, not the team. Questions concerned Sunday’s postponement, which pushes the game to May 14th, along with Saturday’s memorable 14-10 comeback win over the Braves.

That was a contest that Maddon believes shouldn’t have been played due to high winds, stready drizzle, and temperatures in the 30s. It kicked off a bit of a debate on how bad is too bad to continue playing baseball, especially as the Winter weather continues to hang around later into April.

“I always thought there should be an actual number – a temperature number. If it’s below that number, that’s good enough for me,” said Maddon in his Sunday news conference. “The game wasn’t meant to be played in these methods. There’s so many games to stuff into the regular season. I get it, and there’s always concerns about making things up based on travel, and I get it.

“However, that doesn’t mean you should play a game that’s unplayable.”

With that in mind, perhaps, the Cubs postponed Monday night’s game with the Cardinals due to forecasted low temperatures and continued snow flurries in the Chicago area. This fourth postponed game will now be played as part of a day-night double-header on July 21st, and is continuing a trend around the league.

The three games postponed on Monday bring the total up to 24 for the MLB season, including the Red Sox popular Patriots Day game with the Orioles at Fenway Park that was called the night before due to rain. Not even a domed stadium was safe, as damage to the Rogers Centre roof from falling ice off the nearby CN Tower caused them the postpone their match-up with the Royals.

While the Cubs have lost due to the weather, the White Sox have endured similar bad luck this season. They had one game postponed in their first homestand then lost three-straight games in Minneapolis due to a blizzard that dropped over a foot of snow in the area.

While Rick Renteria’s team is in the clear for the rest of their series in Oakland and the Cubs are good for Tuesday night, the Wednesday game at Wrigley Field could be in danger due to more forecasted rain in the afternoon. Both teams do have Thursday off as an option to make it up, but once again it appears that Winter’s not quite done yet, and that’s a problem for baseball teams and their fans this April.