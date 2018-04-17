× Woman attacked in attempted sexual assault: police

CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued a community alert for the area near 80th and St. Louis after a woman told them a man tried to rape her.

It happened at about 5 p.m. Monday when the woman got into her car, a man grabbed her from behind.

But she fought him off and he ran away.

The suspect is described as an African American man between 19-25 years old, about 5’8″ and weighing 160 pounds. He had short black facial hair and was wearing a black hoody with gold writing and tan pants.

If you have any information, contact Chicago police.