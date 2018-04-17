Woman found shot to death in Gary home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. -- Police in Gary have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found shot to death overnight.

The Lake County coroner responded just after 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East 35th Place, and found the woman shot multiple times.

The coroner says the victim is a female. Her age and identity has not yet been released.

Gary police spent over an hour at the scene investigating.

It's unknown if anyone else was home at the time of the incident.

Police have not yet released any information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.