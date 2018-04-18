9 injured, including children, in high-rise fire in Englewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A fire at a high rise apartment building in Englewood left nine people injured and forced hundreds of residents to be evacuated.

Flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 13th floor of a building at 64th and Lowe.

Three children and a firefighter were among those injured. The firefighter was treated for breathing issues and has been released.

A young child was treated at the scene and given an oxygen mask after being removed from the building. The child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious to fair condition.

Residents say they did not hear any smoke detectors go off.

It is unknown how the fire started.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help those who have been displaced.

