Change of venue, media access at issue in Van Dyke hearing

CHICAGO--Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was back in court Wednesday for another pre-trial hearing in his murder case.

Van Dyke's attorneys are trying to get the judge in the case to issue a change of venue because of all the pre-trial publicity.

Also, lawyers for the Chicago media, including WGN-TV, are pushing to have case documents unsealed.

Judge Gaughan says he wants the trial to begin this summer.

Van Dyke is charged with shooting teenager Laquan Mcdonald 16 times on the street during a police call in 2014.