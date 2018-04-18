Clement Townsend discusses a number of topics during his first appearance on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Sports Feed welcomed another first time guest to the show on Wednesday night, and his first topic was the one on everyone's minds at the moment: The weather.

Cold temperatures are not only bugging the Cubs and the White Sox, but also other teams around Major League Baseball.

That was one of Clement Townsend of Stadium's discussion topics on Wednesday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also took some time to discuss the Bears as they start the Matt Nagy era this week with volunteer veteran mini-camp along with the continuing NBA Playoffs.

To watch Clement's segments on Wednesday's show, click on the video above or below.