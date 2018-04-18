Group plans boycott at 10 Starbucks in Chicago after Philadelphia arrests

CHICAGO — Boycotts are planned at 10 Starbucks locations in Chicago today.

The equal rights group, Black Star Project, is leading the boycott.

The protests will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday and last for about two hours.

This comes after recent allegations of racism against the company when two black men were arrested at one of its stores in Philadelphia.

Starbucks released a statement saying this painful incident can become a vehicle for positive social change.

Starbucks will close 8,000 stores for racial bias training on May 29.