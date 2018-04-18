Jeb Bush speaks in Oak Brook day after mother’s death

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Former presidential candidate Jeb Bush spoke to an audience on Wednesday just one day after his mother’s death.

Bush spoke at the 11th annual Elmhurst College Governmental Forum on Wednesday, one day after former first lady Barbara Bush died at the age of 92.

He said he kept the commitment in his mother’s honor saying she would have wanted him to.

Although the forum was supposed to focus on leadership in the changing world, the former Florida governor spoke at length about his mother, sharing everything she meant to him.