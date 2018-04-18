Matt Forte and Devin Hester will officially retire with the Bears, signing one-day contract on Monday

LAKE FOREST – They were two of the greatest players for the franchise the past 20 years, so it was expected that their careers would have an official end in Chicago.

Now the Bears have a date for that to happen for running back Matt Forte and kick returner Devin Hester.

On Wednesday, the team announced that each player will sign a one-day contract to officially retire as Bears on Monday, April 23rd at Halas Hall. Both players officially announced their retirement over the past year.

The team also announced an opportunity through a Bears Car Auction to purchase tickets to the official ceremony, that includes an autograph and meet-and-great with the players.

Arguably the team’s greatest running back since Walter Payton, Forte rushed for 9,796 yards from 2008-2015 with a 4.2 yards per carry average. His 1,238 yards in his first season broke Payton’s rookie rushing record and he also was selected to two Pro Bowls. Forte was also a prolific pass catcher for the Bears as his 487 receptions were only behind Payton in Bears history, and his 102 catches in 2014 remains an NFL record for running backs.

Hester was one of the most electrifying players in Bears history, returning 14 punts and five kickoffs for touchdowns with the Bears from 2006-2013. Five of those 19 returns came in his rookie season when he helped the Bears to Super Bowl XLI, providing one of the greatest moments in team history with his 92-yard kickoff return touchdown to open the game against the Colts in Miami Gardens, Florida.

His 20 kick returns for touchdowns in his career are the most in NFL history.