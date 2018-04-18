× On their 50th anniversary, the Athletics put away the White Sox in a hurry

OAKLAND – These were crowds this venue hasn’t seen consistently in about three decades for baseball, watching team wearing jerseys which they hadn’t donned in about five.

Indeed the powder blue White Sox jerseys were something unique on a very different night at Oakland Coliseum, where a crowd six times the size was on hand to watch them face the Athletics on Tuesday night.

Free tickets will do that, given away to fans in honor of the 50th anniversary of the team’s first game in 1968. Over 46,000 took the team up on the offer, and the didn’t have to wait long to start cheering on their big night.

The athletics celebrated their Golden Anniversary by jumping on the White Sox for five runs in the first inning and cruised to a 10-2 win in front of a joyful and loud gallery. It’s the third-consecutive loss for the White Sox as their early struggles continue in a 4-10 start to the season.

That’s especially true for starter Miguel Gonzalez, whose second stint with the team is off to a terrible start. After getting the first two batters in the first inning, he surrendered a homer to Jed Lowrie and that inspired the Athletics, who used four hits and a walk to score four more runs in the inning to make it 5-0. After getting through the second and third clean, Gonzalez allowed two hits to open the fourth and then a two RBI single to Jonathan Lucroy to make it 7-0 as he exited the game.

He also was charged with another run when Marcus Semien brought Lucroy home with a sacrifice fly. Gonzalez’s eight earned runs now bring him to 17 on the season in 12.1 innings.

It was 10-0 when the White Sox finally got on the board in the eighth as Yoan Moncada hit a two-run homer, his second long ball of the season. It was an inning early than the night before, when they didn’t get a run till a Jose Abreu homer in the ninth, but it was the exact same result.

Only this time the jerseys along with the crowd were that of a bygone era.