Postal worker sexually assaulted in Ashburn neighborhood

CHICAGO -- Police are searching for a suspect after a postal worker was sexually assaulted in the city's Ashburn neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the 3300 block of West 79th Street. Police said the 29-year-old woman was inside a building when a man in his 20s grabbed her from behind, stuck his hand up her shirt and touched her inappropriately.

The woman was not hurt and refused medical attention at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.