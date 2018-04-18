2 killed in massive house fire in Highland Park, coroner confirms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- The Lake County coroner has confirmed that two people were killed in a massive fire that destroyed a home in Highland Park.

A neighbor reported the fire around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at a two-story house on Kipling Lane off Ridge Road.

When fire crews arrived to the scene, the home was fully engulfed.

Firefighters got word that an elderly couple have been known to live in the home, so they attempted to go in through the garage but were pushed back by flames.

The coroner confirmed early Wednesday that at least two people were killed in the fire.

The home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.