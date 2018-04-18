The World Armwrestling League returns to Sports Feed ahead of Superman Showdown Series 401

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Once again, some of the best armwrestlers in the world are making their way to the Chicago area. Before the compete, a few are even stopping by Sports Feed, too.

That was the case on Wednesday as we once again welcomed the World Armwrestling League to the show before their latest event - Superman Showdown Series 401 - at Joe's Live in Rosemont on Thursday night.

"Monster" Michael Todd along with his wife and fellow competitor Rebecca Todd and league president Steve Kaplan stopped by to talk with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. Like they did in 2017, Jarrett took part in a demonstration with Michael, and even challenged Josh to a match.

Watch all of this from Wednesday's show in the video above.

To learn more about the WAL event on Thursday or to buy tickets, click here.