Woman, 51, sexually assaulted in Englewood, police say

CHICAGO – Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 51-year-old woman Tuesday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The woman was walking about 10:50 p.m. in the 5700 block of South May when the man grabbed her by the hair, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. He then pulled her into an empty lot and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-10 man between 55 and 65 years old and weighing 180 to 210 pounds, police said. He was riding a bicycle at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.