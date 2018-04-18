Woman charged after paying 10K via bitcoin in murder-for-hire plot, officials say

DES PLAINES, Ill. — A woman in the northwest suburbs was charged after allegedly paying thousands of dollars via bitcoin to a company on the dark web to murder the wife of a man she had an affair with, according to officials.

Tina Jones, 31, appeared at bond court Wednesday morning where a judge set bond at $250,000. She was charged with one felony count of solicitation of murder-for-hire.

On April 12, Woodridge police received a tip that a woman was the subject of a murder-for-hire plot. Police said that in January 2018, Jones paid the dark web company $10,000 via bitcoin to have the woman murdered.

Jones turned herself into police Tuesday.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court on May 15. If convicted, she faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.