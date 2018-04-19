Bears to open the 2018 season on September 9th at night against the Packers

LAKE FOREST – One of the great recent traditions of the NFL schedule release it the fact that a majority of it leaks out before the league’s official announcement.

That’s certainly been the case on Thursday where the majority of the Bears’ scheduled was discovered and put on Social Media early in the afternoon, well before the NFL’s scheduled 7 PM release.

For the Bears, it’s revealed a rather exciting start to the 2018 season and the tenure of Matt Nagy as head coach.

Per a number of reports, the Bears will open the season with a Sunday night game against the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on the night of Sunday, September 9th. It will be the start of the Packers’ 100th season of football, hence the major stage to open the season.

Nagy’s first home game as head coach of the Bears, per Harry Teinowitz of WGN Radio, will be against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Other games revealed by Teinowitz include a week 7 match-up at Soldier Field against the AFC Champion Patriots in Week 7 and a Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions in Detroit. For a fifth-straight year, the Bears will end the regular season with a trip to Minneapolis to face the Vikings.