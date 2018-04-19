Dorothy Brown to announce Chicago mayoral run amid federal investigation

CHICAGO — Embattled Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown is expected to announce a 2019 mayoral run.

Brown will appear at a Downtown Hilton on Sunday, when she is slated to announce her bid for Chicago mayor in the February 2019 election, according to a news release.

In her nearly two decades in office, Brown has faced a litany of corruption allegations. She is currently under federal investigation for accusations she promoted employees who gave her cash and gifts. One employee allegedly told investigators the “going rate” to a buy a job in Brown’s office was $10,000. Brown, for her part, denies wrongdoing and has not been charged.

Under Brown’s leadership, the Cook County Clerk of the Circuit Court’s filing system remains hopelessly antiquated — focusing on paper forms with no easy access to online databases.

Brown will face off against former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy, activist Ja’Mal Green, former CPS principal Troy LaRaviere, former CPS CEO Paul Valles, tech entrepreneur Neal Sales-Griffin and businessman Willie Wilson.

Incumbent Mayor Rahm Emanuel has been raising money and is expected to seek a third term; no official announcement has been made.