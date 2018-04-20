× White Sox welcome back Trayce Thompson, say goodbye to Tyler Saladino

CHICAGO – As the White Sox deal with a rough start to a second rebuilding season, they decided to shake things up just a bit on Thursday after returning to Chicago from a winless road trip.

It was a case of saying goodbye to one player while welcoming another back in the fold.

On Tuesday the White Sox first traded infielder Tyler Saladino to the Brewers for cash consideration. At the same time, the re-acquired outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Athletics for cash as well.

Drafted by the White Sox in 2009, Thompson made his major league debut with the team in 2015, playing 44 games and hitting .295 with five homers and 16 RBI. That offseason he was shipped to the Dodgers in a three-way trade that brought third baseman Todd Frazier to the White Sox.

Thompson played the next two season in Los Angeles, but saw his number of MLB games drop from 80 in 2016 to just 27 in 2017, and then was released by the Dodgers in March. Claimed first by the Yankees and then a little later by the Athletics, Thompson played in just three games for Oakland this season, but made one of the best catches of the 2018 season so far.

Against his former team the Dodgers in Los Angeles on April 11th, Thompson leaped up and robbed Yasiel Puig of a two-run homer.

His brother, Golden State Warriors forward Klay Thompson, celebrated the catch in a popular video on his Instagram account.

Meanwhile the White Sox say goodbye to Saladino, a utility infielder who’s been with the team on their major league roster since 2015. He played in 246 games for the team, batting .231 with 12 homers and 68 RBI in that time. So far in 2018, Saladino played in six games going 2-for-8 at the plate, playing two games at third base in that time.

After the trade, Saladino thanked White Sox fans for their support during his tenure with the team.