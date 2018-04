Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Roughly 400 kidney donors and recipients gathered in Millennium Park on Saturday to try to break the Guinness World Record for largest gathering of living kidney donors.

On hand was Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, who received a kidney from his son last year. Also present was Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, who recently spearheaded a program that allows 16- and 17-year-olds to sign up to be organ donors.

