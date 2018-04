Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Most girls dream of dressing like a princess at prom. But sometimes, it's so expensive that they just can't afford it.

That's where The Glass Slipper Project comes in. It provides free prom dresses of all colors, shapes and sizes to high schoolers in their junior and senior years — along with free accessories, purses and shoes to match.

WGN's Andrea Darlas shows us how the nonprofit's generosity is making dreams come true in Chicago.