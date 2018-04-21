Grandmother hurt in Little Village van theft

CHICAGO — A 63-year-old woman is recovering after her van was stolen while she loaded it Friday.

The attack happened just before 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of West Cermak Road.

The woman and her husband run a fish fry stand. They were loading equipment into their Chevrolet Astro van when a man got in and sped off, police said.

The woman grabbed the rear door and was dragged several feet. She was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital.

Her grandson said she didn’t appear to be seriously hurt.

The couple’s daughter and grandson helped pick up the equipment that was spilled from the van during the theft.

No one is in custody.