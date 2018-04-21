Police seek green Honda in North Side carjacking spree that left 1 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are looking for information on a green Honda with Wisconsin plates following a carjacking spree that left a pedestrian injured.

The pedestrian, a man, was hit near Halsted Street and Fullerton Avenue about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department. The man was taken to a local hospital, where his or her condition had stabilized.

CPD is asking anyone with information on a green 2000 Honda Accord w/ front damage Wisconsin plate, 218SPG, to call 911 or go to https://t.co/f4yTcqE62v. Vehicle involved in carjacking incidents from earlier today. Photo is of a similar vehicle. pic.twitter.com/VIWj8g4Ts1 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 21, 2018

It all started with an armed robbery in the 1400 block of North Dayton Street sometime before 9:30 a.m., police said. Personal items were taken, but no one was hurt.

A group of robbers, possibly the same offenders, then stole a car at gunpoint in the 1300 block of West Waveland Avenue in Lakeview, police said. Officers saw the carjackers heading south on Halsted Street and a pursuit began. It was then that the pedestrian was struck by the carjacked car near Halsted Street and Fullerton Avenue in Lincoln Park.

Police then found the stolen car in the 2600 block of West North Avenue. It had struck multiple cars before being abandoned there, police said.

A group of people, possibly the same offenders, then stole a car at gunpoint in the 1500 block of North Talman Avenue.

On Saturday afternoon, a Chicago police spokesman said detectives were looking for information on a green Honda with Wisconsin license plate No. 218SPG. Anyone with details should call 911.