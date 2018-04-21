Shooting near motorcycle meet-up leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting outside a motorcycle club meeting in Woodlawn.

Three people were standing in a parking lot in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Saturday when another person started shooting at them, police said.

Kenneth Stanley, 33, of the 700 block of East 81st Street, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Police said a gun was found next to him.

A 26-year-old man was shot in his neck and left leg. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A 35-year-old woman was shot in her arm and self-transported to University of Chicago Hospital.

The shooting is not sitting well with those who say the area was moving toward improvement.

"I just wish... we could get the community together without ducking," local Jermaine Jackson said.

Ty Haynes added: "We should be able, as adults, to communicate without turning to violence."