White Sox relief pitcher Danny Farquhar in critical condition with brain bleed

CHICAGO — White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar is in stable but critical condition in the neurosurgical ICU unit at RUSH University Medical Center.

Farquhar passed out in the dugout in the sixth inning of the Sox 10-0 loss to the Astros Friday night.

He was taken to the hospital, where tests revealed Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage. Additional testing showed a ruptured aneurysm caused the brain bleed.

The team says he is continuing to receive treatment and close monitoring by Dr. Demetrius Lopez and the neurosurgical team.

Gregory Infante was recalled from AAA Charlotte to take Farquhar's spot on the roster, in the meantime.

The White Sox issued the following statement: