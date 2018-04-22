× 1 dead, teen injured after shooting

CHICAGO – One person is dead and another person was injured after a shooting Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday evening in the 9400 block of South Wabash Avenue.

A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were standing in front of an apartment building when someone shot at them.

The 22-year-old was shot in his chest and died at the scene.

The 17-year-old was shot in his back, legs and right arm.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in stable condition.

No one is in custody.