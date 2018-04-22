1 dead, teen injured after shooting
CHICAGO – One person is dead and another person was injured after a shooting Saturday night.
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday evening in the 9400 block of South Wabash Avenue.
A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were standing in front of an apartment building when someone shot at them.
The 22-year-old was shot in his chest and died at the scene.
The 17-year-old was shot in his back, legs and right arm.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in stable condition.
No one is in custody.