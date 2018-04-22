Illinois man wanted after 4 dead, 2 injured at Waffle House in Tennessee

Four people were killed and at least two others were shot at a Tennessee Waffle House on Sunday morning, Metro Nashville Police said.

Police say the gunman was naked except for a green jacket when he opened fire at about 3:25 a.m. in Antioch, part of the Nashville area.

The assailant later shed his jacket, police spokesman Don Aaron said.

He said a customer intervened. “The man who wrestled the gun away is a hero,” Aaron said.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois. Police said the gunman arrived in a vehicle registered to Reinking, though the gunman was last seen walking away from the scene nude.

So far, the motive for the shooting appears to be random, police said.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for details.