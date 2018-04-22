Dorothy Brown enters crowded mayoral field amidst federal corruption probe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown made her run for Chicago mayor official Sunday, saying voters made a mistake when she ran unsuccessfully against Mayor Richard Daley in 2007.

"I pledge to work with every community to make every square mile of the City of Chicago world-class," Brown said.

Brown promised supporters a transparent government, but she is surrounded by controversy. The feds are investigating pay-to-play allegations in Brown’s office. A former aide alleges that the going rate to buy a job working in the clerk’s office was $10,000. Brown has not been charged and denies wrongdoing.

"I respect law enforcement. Any time someone has a complaint, it is their duty to look into it whether it is true or false, as these are false," Brown said.

But there are other ethical questions, including accepting cash gifts from employees and charging workers to wear jeans on certain days.

"The citizens of Chicago and Cook County have elected me five times. They trust me. I am a proven leader," Brown said.

Brown joins a crowded field that includes activist Ja’Mal Green former Chicago Public Schools Principal Troy LaRaviere, Tech Entrepreneur Neal Sales-Griffin, former Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy, former CPS CEO Paul Valles and Businessman Willie Wilson.

Mayor Emanuel has not officially announced, but he’s flexed his fundraising muscle, brining in almost $6 million so far. His fundraising leads the field.