Earth Day exhibits showcase the possibilities of a greener future

CHICAGO — From planting to educating, Earth Day events celebrated the environment across the Chicago area Sunday.

At the Museum of Science and Industry, a full day of events designed to be hands-on and educational taught tips on making homes and cars more eco-friendly. Other exhibits shift focus from the future energy to the future of the planet, including stunning photographs showing a birds-eye view of global warming, including a detailed look at how glaciers are slowing eroding.

It's all part of a day where all are encouraged to learn and participate in keeping the planet green, so Earth Day celebrations can continue for generations to come.