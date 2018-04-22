× Elderly woman found pushing shopping cart with dead body

CHICAGO – An elderly woman was found pushing a shopping cart with a dead body inside of it in the city’s Chatham neighborhood.

Police received a call around 8 p.m. Saturday for a well-being check in the 8600 block of South Calumet Avenue.

When officers arrived they found the woman pushing a shopping cart which contained the body of a black woman.

According to the paper, police initially reported that the body was a man’s.

Police did not release any other information.

The investigation is ongoing.