FeedonThis: Early good returns from Nagy

CHICAGO - It's just the first week of a workout with the team, but already the enthusiasm is brewing.

From players to fans, many are excited to see Matt Nagy take the helm as the Bears' head coach for the 2018 season. His innovative offense could bring life to young Mitchell Trubisky and the offense and perhaps help the Bears end their eight-year playoff drought.

But, again, fans of the team have been down this road before, so optimism still has to be tempered a bit.

Josh Frydman and Andy Masur discussed the coach's first major team activity - veteran voluntary mini-camp - on Sunday's Sports Feed. That's part of #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

Meanwhile optimism isn't exactly on the minds of White Sox fans at the moments.

Not only did they have a frightening incident with pitcher Danny Farquhar on Friday, but the team was swept away by the defending champion Astros this weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field by a combined score of 27-2.

Andy and Josh discussed the team's roughest stretch of the rebuild to date in the video above.

Like usual, baseball can provide some light-hearted moments even when there is adversity.

An Astros fan named Jacob Qualls caught one of these moments from Astros pitcher Justin Verlander on Saturday, and that's part of the Social Fodder in the video above.