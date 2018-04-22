Josh Liss joins Sports Feed on Sunday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a busy week of news for both sides of town for different reasons.

The Cubs had a little bit of everything during a busy series in Colorado, and it ended successfully as the team won two-of-three games. Meanwhile the White Sox losing streak not only grew to seven, but pitcher Danny Farquhar remains in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurism in the dugout at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday.

On top of these two teams, the Bears are getting ready for this weekend's NFL Draft taking place in Arlington, Texas.

