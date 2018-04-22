Kris Bryant leaves Sunday’s Cubs game after taking a pitch to the helmet

DENVER – Every Cubs fan had their breath taken away for a few minutes on Sunday when they saw a most unusual sight from their best player at the plate.

In the first inning of the team’s game at Coors Field against the Rockies, Kris Bryant was hit in the head by a pitch from Colorado starter German Marquez. The pitch caught the front of his helmet, causing it to spin around his head, and led the third baseman to being pulled from the game immediately.

Kris Bryant was examined upon exiting today’s game and has passed all tests thus far. He has a small laceration above his eye from his sunglasses, but has shown no signs of a concussion. He will continue to be evaluated. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 22, 2018

Around 3 PM, the Cubs said that there are no signs of a concussion for Bryant, though he does have a cut over his left eye.

Scary moment as #Cubs Kris Bryant gets drilled in the brim of his batting helmet by Rockies pitcher German Marquez. Bryant taken out of the game after trainers checked on him. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/S8f3KmfF7I — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) April 22, 2018

It was the fifth pitch that Bryant faced from Marquez in the at-bat, an immediately after getting hit, he appeared to be a bit woozy. Athletic trainers along with manager Joe Maddon attended to him and eventually walked him back to the dugout for further evaluation.

Unhappy over the incident, hitting coach Chili Davis and another Cubs’ player were ejected minutes later.

Bryant is enjoying a strong start to his fourth season with the Cubs, hitting .319 with two homers an 11 RBI. Before his hit-by-pitch on Sunday, Bryant had two hits in the Rockies series with an RBI.