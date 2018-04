CHICAGO – Two men were injured after a shooting on the city’s West Side Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 900 block of North Latrobe Avenue.

One man, 22, was shot in the pelvis and another man, 19, was shot in the shoulder.

The victims were taken to Stroger Hospital.

The 22-year-old is in critical condition and the 19-year-old is in good condition.

No one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.