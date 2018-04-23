Change-of-address scam sent UPS mail to Rogers Park apartment, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A scam commonly used by thieves to target unsuspecting individuals has now been used on a major corporation.

Federal court papers show an apartment in Rogers Park briefly became the mailing address for UPS, or the United Parcel Service.

Between October and January, corporate mail intended for UPS was delivered to a building at 6750 N. Ashland Ave. Among the mail were American Express cards for employees and nearly $60,000 worth of checks.

A search warrant claims a man who lives in a garden apartment in that building managed to change the corporate address for UPS — which is based in Atlanta — to his apartment here in Chicago.

Since October, the man has been getting UPS mail. He is accused of depositing UPS checks into his personal bank account, but no charges have been filed.

The company says it didn’t notice the issue until January; that’s when UPS contacted U.S. postal inspectors and asked them to investigate.

When WGN contacted the man Monday, suspect Deshaun Spruce initially said he didn’t want to talk. Spruce later admitted he was getting mail from UPS but says his identity might have been stolen.

The U.S. Postal Service has corrected the issue, and the postal inspector is investigating.

No criminal charges have been filed in this case.