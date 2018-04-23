Chicago launches anti-harassment campaign

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago is launching a campaign called “That’s Harassment”.

A series of ads, produced by actor David Schwimmer, depict inappropriate behavior based on real-life incidents.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said he signed on to the project to help empower victims to speak out against sexual harassment.

“This ad is about awareness,” Emanuel said. “It’s awareness that leads to empowerment. It’s empowerment that leads to action. Nobody wants any employee or family member working in an environment that’s hostile to their contribution in that environment.”

The ads will appear in taxis, bus shelters and on billboards.

The campaign has been operating in New York. Emanuel said he will be inviting mayors from other cities to join the campaign as well.