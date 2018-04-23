Attorney general sues suburban bus company for harassment, discrimination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Illinois Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Suburban Express and its owner Dennis Toeppen.

Lisa Madigan accuses the private bus service of illegal discrimination and harassment against his customers.

The lawsuit comes more than four months after the company sent an email advertisement that said: "Passengers like you. You won't feel like you're in China when you're on our buses."

The company predominately serves students at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The lawsuit also alleges Suburban Express encourages its employees to avoid certain students who do not appear to speak English when distributing coupons.

Madigan alleges that Toeppen goes to extreme lengths to ban and publicly shame or embarrass customers who post negative online reviews. She claims Toeppen publishes web pages attacking customers and has even posted people's full credit card numbers, bank account numbers and other personal information online.

Madigan's lawsuit seeks to put Suburban Express out of business.