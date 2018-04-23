× Justin Verlander has a creative response to a fan yelling at him at Guaranteed Rate Field

CHICAGO – Even after a solid performance the night before, one of the Astros’ aces still had to hear it from the fans at Guaranteed Rate Field.

That’s expected for any Major League Baseball player when the enter another ballpark, but no one has had quite a response like Justin Verlander had on Saturday night.

This lady has been taunting Justin Verlander and astros saying “they suck” and Justin Verlander held up signs that said “no, you suck”😂 @blummer27 @JustinVerlander @JuliaMorales pic.twitter.com/IaRVmdn4BN — Jaydo (@jacobqualls3) April 22, 2018

Astros fan Jacob Qualls of Sulphur, Louisiana attended the game with his father, Greg, of League City, Texas when he caught Verlander’s response to a fan who continued to tell him that he sucked.

The pitcher came out of the dugout and held up a message on a few pieces of paper which read “NO, YOU SUCK.” It drew a laugh from the big contingent of Astros fans at the game, who watched the team beat the White Sox 10-2 that evening.

Verlander later retweeted Qualls' video and even the Astros got a kick out of it.

This is amazing 😂😂😂 https://t.co/cZynniUvhq — Houston Astros (@astros) April 22, 2018

While the signs certainly did the trick, Verlander could have just pulled out his stats to prove those who doubt his ability wrong. In his 14th season, the six-time All-Star and 2011 Cy Young Award winner is enjoying a late career renaissance, starting the season 3-0 with a 1.10 ERA.

That included six shutout innings against the White Sox on Friday in a 10-0 Astros victory, Verlander's first of the series, though he appeared to get another one in the Social Media world the next evening.