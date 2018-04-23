Madigan re-elected as state Democratic Party chairman

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — House Speaker Mike Madigan was re-elected leader of the state Democratic Party Monday, 20 years since he first won the job.

The nomination was given by Rep. Danny Davis, who says Democrats need the strongest leader they can possibly have to elect JB Pritzker as governor.

Rep. Robin Kelly seconded Madigan’s nomination, commending Madigan for his work in the era of Rauner and Trump. But Kelly also noted that change needs to happen, saying Democrats need to be more transparent and inclusive.

Madigan has been under fire in recent months for his handling of misconduct allegations, but he says all campaign workers and volunteers will be required to go through sexual harassment training

Madigan was the only person nominated.