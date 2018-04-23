Man, 18, charged for making gun threats toward suburban high school

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – A man was arrested after police said he made online gun violence threats toward a suburban high school and a faculty member.

Samuel Rogers, 18, was arrested on Sunday around 11:45 p.m. and charged with felony disorderly conduct after threatening Neuqua Valley High School and a faculty member there.

Police did not provide further information regarding the threats.

“Threats of violence will absolutely not be tolerated in our community, especially in our schools, where students’ main concern should be their education, not their safety,” Police Chief Robert Marshall, said in a press release.

Naperville police encourages anyone with any information about a threat to an individual or school to contact police immediately.