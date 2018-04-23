Off-duty Dolton officer shot in Chatham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An off-duty Dolton police officer is in serious condition after he was shot in Chatham early Monday.

Darryl Hope, 55, was in the 7600 block of South Calumet Avenue shortly after midnight Monday when two men tried to rob him, officials said. An exchange of gunfire ensued; Hope was shot in his abdomen, arm and leg. He was rushed in serious condition to Advocate Christ Masonic Medical Center.

Police said Hope is married with three children. He has been an officer for at least 15 years and was headed home after a shift when the attack occurred.

No one was in custody.

This is a developing story.