Ryan Glasspiegel talks NFL Draft and NBA Playoffs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's always an entertaining pair of segments when Ryan Glasspiegel of The Big Lead joins Sports Feed, and that was the case on Monday night.

He had the opportunity to discuss some controversy surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, the upcoming NFL Draft, the NBA Playoffs, and a Milwaukee Bucks star who had some trouble getting a table after getting the game-winning tip-in against the Celtics Sunday.

Ryan discussed these topics with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman Monday night on CLTV, adding a few unique thoughts to some of these issues as the end of April approaches. You can watch his segments from Monday's show in the video above or below.