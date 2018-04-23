White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar “progressing well” after Saturday surgery

CHICAGO – It’s been a weekend of concern for White Sox players and fans following the brain hemorrhage and ruptured aneurysm suffered by pitcher Danny Farquhar on Friday.

But on Monday, White Sox fans got some good news about the pitcher’s progress since he was taken to Rush Hospital.

The team released an update on Farquahar, saying that he’s “progressing well” after undergoing a surgery on Saturday and has use of his extremities, and can respond to questions from family and doctors.

Farquhar collapsed while the in dugout just after his relief appearance in the sixth inning against the Astros Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Athletic trainers and paramedics immediately attended to Farquhar and he was taken to RUSH Hospital for treatment.

Teammates paid tribute to the pitcher over the final two games of the series, hanging his number 43 jersey in the dugout and bullpen while also writing his initials along with his number on their hats.

Signed as a free agent in the middle of the 2017 season, Farquhar has appeared in eight games for the White Sox this season, allowing five runs in eight innings pitched with nine strikeouts.