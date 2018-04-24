× 3 teens shot in Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO — Three teens were injured after a shooting in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 1900 block of South St. Louis around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the victims, 15, was shot in the right hand. The second victim, 17, was shot in the left hand. The third victim, 17, sustained a graze wound to the neck.

All three were taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting are unknown. They said the victims are being uncooperative and stated that they just heard shots and felt pain.

No one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.