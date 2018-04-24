After snapping a seven-game losing streak, White Sox put Avisail Garcia on the 10-day disabled list

CHICAGO – After a bad few weeks and a downright brutal weekend, the White Sox needed a night like they had on the South Side Monday.

Before it started came the news that pitcher Danny Farquhar, who suffered a brain hemorrhage in the dugout on Friday, was “progressing well” after surgery at RUSH Hospital. It was the first positive news that cam about the reliever after little word had come out about his condition the past two days.

After scoring just two runs in three games against the defending champion Astros this weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field, Rick Renteria’s team got five runs in the first inning then another two in the second. Yoan Moncada came a single short of the cycle and Jose Abreu hit two homers as the White Sox crushed the Mariners 10-4, ending a seven-game losing streak that included two sweeps, three postponements.

But not even this great night for the White Sox could be without something going wrong, and this concerned outfielder Avisail Garcia. While legging out a grounder in the second inning, Garcia strained his right hamstring, which on Tuesday landed him on the 10-day disabled list.

So far this season, Garcia was batting .233 with a homer and for RBI while playing in 18 games. Outfielder Daniel Palka was called up to take his place as the White Sox face the Mariners in their second of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday afternoon.