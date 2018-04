Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It's that wonderful time of year: paving season in Chicago.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Tuesday plans to pave 200 miles of city streets this season, bringing Chicago's total to more than 2,000 miles paved since 2011.

Is your street on the list? Click here for the 2018 Chicago paving map. Or check it out below:

City of Chicago Resurfacing Map by WGN Web Desk on Scribd