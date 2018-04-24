Chicago Wolves forward Brandon Pirri discusses the Calder Cup Playoffs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It hasn't been the start that they would have hoped for after a Central Division championship during the regular season.

Their rivals, the Rockford IceHogs, have jumped out quickly in their first round AHL Calder Cup Playoff series and currently have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series. It's win-or-go-home for the next three games for the Wolves, starting with Game 3 at Allstate Arena on Thursday night.

Brandon Pirri and these teammates haven't lost hope, though, and still hope to stage a rally as they attempt to end the Wolves' decade-long championship drought. The forward appeared on Sports Feed Tuesday night to discuss the series along with his 2017-2018 season in Chicago with Josh Frydman. He also reflected on his time with the Blackhawks at the beginning of the decade as well.

You can watch Brandon's segments on Tuesday's show in the video above or below.